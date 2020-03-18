Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,310 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Honda Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

HMC traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 694,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,066. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.61 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

