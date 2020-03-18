Raymond James & Associates Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 387,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after buying an additional 20,131 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,471,000 after buying an additional 271,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $131,418.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,751. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,837. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

MXIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

