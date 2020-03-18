Raymond James & Associates Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,177 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.54. 92,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.65.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.