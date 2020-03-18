Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 428.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,775 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fortis were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 568.6% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 704,964 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Fortis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 387,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortis by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,453,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,377,000 after buying an additional 143,410 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,056,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,911,000 after buying an additional 449,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,009,000 after buying an additional 2,863,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTS. Howard Weil upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded down $3.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 105,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67. Fortis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

