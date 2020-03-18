Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,464 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,026,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,571.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $94,630.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,809.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,770 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

DEA stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 38,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

