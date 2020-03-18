Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atrion were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atrion by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Atrion by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at $1,979,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Atrion by 159.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at $1,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

ATRI stock traded down $16.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $658.97. 536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,377. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $674.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $734.44. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $592.55 and a 1-year high of $948.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

