Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 70,900 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sun Life Financial worth $37,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 14,864,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,733,000 after purchasing an additional 435,990 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 961,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 882,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,295,000 after purchasing an additional 39,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.83. 98,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. Sun Life Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

