Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $37,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,439,000 after purchasing an additional 221,069 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63,512 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 267,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 36,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $299.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

