Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 169.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,062,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927,262 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.39% of Euronav worth $38,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 155,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,908. Euronav NV has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. DNB Markets cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

