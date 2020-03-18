Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 1,160,213 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,160,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Rollins as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,724,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 57,632 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 4,291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 362,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 354,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 528,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 0.27. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $43.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

