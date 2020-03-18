Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.04% of Exponent worth $37,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 288,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,159,000 after buying an additional 31,008 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

