Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,979,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,885 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Suzano worth $39,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Suzano by 374.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 4,409.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the third quarter worth $138,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suzano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE SUZ traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. 57,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,669. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. Suzano S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

