Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 329.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Allegion worth $39,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,676,000 after acquiring an additional 470,669 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,004,000 after purchasing an additional 376,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 684,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,218,000 after purchasing an additional 276,395 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 173,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after purchasing an additional 131,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Allegion by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,420,000 after purchasing an additional 97,739 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $16.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.15. The company had a trading volume of 55,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,413. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day moving average is $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.