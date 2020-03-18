Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $37.69 Million Stock Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,702 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.93% of Regis worth $37,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Regis by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 36,705 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Regis by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Regis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Regis during the 4th quarter worth $2,347,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric Bakken sold 14,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $219,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RGS traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,373. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $247.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Regis Co. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Regis had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $208.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Regis Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGS. UBS Group decreased their price target on Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

