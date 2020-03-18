Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $38.07 Million Stock Position in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.15% of Xperi worth $38,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 449.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

XPER traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. 55,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,199. Xperi Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $510.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.16.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 22.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xperi Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

