Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $38.95 Million Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.10% of MGM Growth Properties worth $38,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 26,734.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 98.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded down $5.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. 300,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,768. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.01%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 80.69%.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien purchased 1,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock purchased 2,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

