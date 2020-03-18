Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $39.99 Million Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $39,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 42.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth $387,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 23.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 125.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,025,000 after acquiring an additional 198,892 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 41,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $3,429,073.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,807,659.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald Anthony Araiza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,106. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVGW traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 222,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $100.58. The company has a market capitalization of $974.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.47). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.