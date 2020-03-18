Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $40.22 Million Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,388 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.18% of Forrester Research worth $40,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Forrester Research by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 504.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $68,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $868,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORR stock traded down $5.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.38 million, a P/E ratio of -47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $51.75.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $124.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

