Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $40.23 Million Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 793,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,399 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $40,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,428,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,144,000 after acquiring an additional 339,518 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,156,000 after acquiring an additional 408,523 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 104,944 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,155,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,611,000 after acquiring an additional 93,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HFC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.97. 372,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.87.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

