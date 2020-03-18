Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $40.79 Million Stock Position in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,405,137 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.89% of Northfield Bancorp worth $40,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 52.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFBK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:NFBK traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,853. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 7,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $98,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,928.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 10,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.