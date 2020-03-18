Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 267,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.75% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $37,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FBC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBC traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,679. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

FBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.