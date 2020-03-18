Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 368.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,828,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.73% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $39,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $473,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $512,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

NYSE:TMHC traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. 230,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.