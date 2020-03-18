Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 884,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,890 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $38,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Corelogic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,663,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,709,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Corelogic by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,373,000 after buying an additional 506,090 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Corelogic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 706,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,900,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Corelogic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,315,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Corelogic by 121.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,791,000 after buying an additional 270,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

CLGX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Corelogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,069.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $30,270.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at $440,552.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,100 shares of company stock worth $739,668 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLGX traded down $7.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 44,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,266. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Corelogic Inc has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $51.74.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.73 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Research analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Corelogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

