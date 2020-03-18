Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $38,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BURL traded down $19.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.26. 83,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,905. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.30. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 151.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.29.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

