Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 141,182 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,859,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.14% of Ennis worth $40,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBF. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 160,912 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ennis in the first quarter worth $2,372,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ennis in the third quarter worth $944,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ennis in the third quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ennis by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBF traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,534. The firm has a market cap of $391.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.56. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

