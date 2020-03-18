Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.42% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $39,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

HSII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $75,132.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,909 shares of company stock worth $103,380. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48. The company has a market cap of $412.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.