Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,008,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,789 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $39,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,158,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,333,000 after buying an additional 411,338 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,772,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $4,602,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 747.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 162,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAK. ValuEngine lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of TAK traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.79. 114,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

