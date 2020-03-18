Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.88% of Waterstone Financial worth $40,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSBF. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,489 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSBF traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 26,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,429. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.94 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

WSBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

