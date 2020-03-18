Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 353,100 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,655,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $40,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at about $850,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 48.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 834.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of IRDM stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 90,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,774. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

