Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,616,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Petmed Express worth $38,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Petmed Express by 2,118.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 241,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 230,272 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Petmed Express by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Petmed Express by 890.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 40,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Petmed Express by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $98,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,736.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PETS traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 785,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,923. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. Petmed Express Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $447.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PETS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Petmed Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Petmed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.