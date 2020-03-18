Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 697,015 Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 891,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 697,015 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Mimecast worth $38,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 85.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 26,880 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 149.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 56,366 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.83. 55,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.38. Mimecast Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,661,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,601,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock worth $5,772,730 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.