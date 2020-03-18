Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 449,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of TransUnion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,861,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,193 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,812,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,784,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,713,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,895,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $3,092,762.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,475,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 9,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $892,975.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,314 shares of company stock worth $9,112,944. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $9.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 122,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.06. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $63.03 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.