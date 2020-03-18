Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Badger Daylighting (BAD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Badger Daylighting (TSE: BAD):

3/13/2020 – Badger Daylighting had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Badger Daylighting had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$31.00.

3/13/2020 – Badger Daylighting had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$48.00 to C$37.00.

3/13/2020 – Badger Daylighting had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$40.00 to C$36.00.

TSE BAD traded down C$2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$18.95. The company had a trading volume of 225,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,234. Badger Daylighting Ltd has a 52 week low of C$18.61 and a 52 week high of C$49.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.45, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

