Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBBN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,383.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kent Mathy acquired 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,076 shares in the company, valued at $429,835.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 129,075 shares of company stock valued at $384,560 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 356,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,562. The stock has a market cap of $241.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $161.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Ribbon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

