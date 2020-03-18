RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

RPT Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 550.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

RPT opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.46 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

