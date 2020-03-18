RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.
RPT Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 550.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.
RPT opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80.
RPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.
