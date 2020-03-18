salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $204.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.32.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total value of $1,319,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,906,653.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,980,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,330 shares of company stock worth $68,365,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $12.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.10. 7,592,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,281,511. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $122.92 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.