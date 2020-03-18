Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

SBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

NYSE:SBH traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 154,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,190. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $120,870.00. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,130.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,150 shares of company stock worth $357,508. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 32,562 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,179,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.