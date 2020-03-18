Sam Hupert Buys 5,000 Shares of Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Stock

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) insider Sam Hupert purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$15.50 ($10.99) per share, with a total value of A$77,500.00 ($54,964.54).

Sam Hupert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

On Tuesday, March 17th, Sam Hupert bought 6,490 shares of Pro Medicus stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$15.48 ($10.98) per share, with a total value of A$100,465.20 ($71,251.91).

Pro Medicus stock traded down A$0.07 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching A$15.82 ($11.22). 754,797 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$22.05 and a 200 day moving average of A$25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.98. Pro Medicus Limited has a 12-month low of A$14.60 ($10.35) and a 12-month high of A$38.39 ($27.23).

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from Pro Medicus’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Pro Medicus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

Pro Medicus Company Profile

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions worldwide. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.