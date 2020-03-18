ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 51.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

SFBS traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.10. 10,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,124. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $242,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Mckinney acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $40,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,753.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SFBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

