Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.59% of Shutterstock worth $39,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSTK stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.33. 45,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,241. Shutterstock Inc has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $48.34. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Shutterstock had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $166.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

