Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:SVKEF traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken alerts:

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.