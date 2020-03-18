SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

SSAAY remained flat at $$0.97 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 1.68%. Equities analysts predict that SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

