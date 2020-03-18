Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $39,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 134,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 75,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCL traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,442. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average of $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $105.87.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $444.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.45 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In related news, VP David Kabbes purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $159,250.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

