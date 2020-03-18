Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.434 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,951. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

