Storm Price Down 30.1% Over Last 7 Days (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Storm has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Storm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bitbns, HitBTC and Coinnest. Storm has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and $949,005.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.02216173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00193291 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035243 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,615,901,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Coinnest, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Binance, Bittrex, Bitbns, Coinrail, YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

