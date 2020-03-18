SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of SUEZ/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC raised shares of SUEZ/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SZEVY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 178,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,982. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. SUEZ/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $8.66.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

