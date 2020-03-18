Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN) Insider Lindsay Tanner Acquires 6,100 Shares

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN) insider Lindsay Tanner bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$9.16 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,876.00 ($39,628.37).

Lindsay Tanner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Lindsay Tanner bought 4,800 shares of Suncorp Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$11.23 ($7.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,904.00 ($38,229.79).

Shares of Suncorp Group stock traded down A$1.10 ($0.78) during trading on Wednesday, hitting A$8.60 ($6.10). The stock had a trading volume of 8,053,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$12.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.06. Suncorp Group Ltd has a 1 year low of A$8.52 ($6.04) and a 1 year high of A$14.57 ($10.34).

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Suncorp Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Suncorp Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.91%.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products.

