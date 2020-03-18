Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN) Insider Lindsay Tanner Acquires 6,100 Shares

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN) insider Lindsay Tanner bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$9.16 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,876.00 ($39,628.37).
Lindsay Tanner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 3rd, Lindsay Tanner bought 4,800 shares of Suncorp Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$11.23 ($7.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,904.00 ($38,229.79).
Shares of Suncorp Group stock traded down A$1.10 ($0.78) during trading on Wednesday, hitting A$8.60 ($6.10). The stock had a trading volume of 8,053,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$12.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.06. Suncorp Group Ltd has a 1 year low of A$8.52 ($6.04) and a 1 year high of A$14.57 ($10.34).
Suncorp Group Company Profile
Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products.
Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.