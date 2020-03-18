SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYMRISE AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.69. 158,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,981. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

