Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. 170,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,746. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.63. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,806.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

