Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

OTCMKTS TAIPY traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. 19,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,806. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group.

